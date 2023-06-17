Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Shares Up 1%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 14,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

