Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.36. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Energy Focus’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

