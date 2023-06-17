Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Enphase Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $181.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.68 and its 200-day moving average is $218.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

