Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,805 ($22.59) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENT. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.77) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,822.50 ($22.80).

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Stock Performance

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,221 ($15.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,385.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,373.52. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,350.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entain Company Profile

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.14), for a total transaction of £638,976.80 ($799,520.52). 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.