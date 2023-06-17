Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Rob Wood Sells 52,808 Shares of Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.14), for a total transaction of £638,976.80 ($799,520.52).

Entain Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 1,221 ($15.28) on Friday. Entain Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.98). The company has a market cap of £7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,350.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,385.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,373.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.77) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,805 ($22.59) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Entain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,822.50 ($22.80).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

