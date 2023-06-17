Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $119.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.08.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 25,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,444,000 after buying an additional 2,389,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Entergy by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.