Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 521 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Newmont by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,160,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,760,000 after purchasing an additional 165,580 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.