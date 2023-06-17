Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 70 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $459.17 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.03 and its 200 day moving average is $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

