Equitable Trust Co. Acquires New Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,159 shares of company stock valued at $620,537. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.90 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Further Reading

