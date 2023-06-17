Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

