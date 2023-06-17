Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,818,650. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $188.94 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $128.90 and a one year high of $212.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.41 and its 200 day moving average is $173.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.62.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $568.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

