Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,891 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after buying an additional 377,046 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 821,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,929,000 after buying an additional 374,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 911.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,432,000 after buying an additional 98,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $151.02 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $191.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

