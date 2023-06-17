Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

