Equitable Trust Co. Has $441,000 Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,577,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,585,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 243,300 shares during the last quarter.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

