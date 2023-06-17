Equitable Trust Co. Has $619,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 248.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 509.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $78.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,691,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,028,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,938,107 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

