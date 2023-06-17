Equitable Trust Co. Has $635,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 212.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,497,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,957,000 after acquiring an additional 159,618 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $393.80 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.