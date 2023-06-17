Equitable Trust Co. Has $657,000 Stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AerSale were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Insider Transactions at AerSale

In other news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,547,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.79 million, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. AerSale Co. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $21.76.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). AerSale had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASLE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AerSale in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

