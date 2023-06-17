Equitable Trust Co. Has $671,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,189 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in eBay by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 293,769 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.
eBay Trading Down 1.2 %
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
eBay Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.
Insider Transactions at eBay
In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
