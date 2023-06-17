Equitable Trust Co. Has $751,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $205.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.28. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

