Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $229.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.69. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

