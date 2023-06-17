Equitable Trust Co. Invests $715,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,132 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 363,686 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $83,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $206.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

