Equitable Trust Co. Makes New $731,000 Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,797 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 723.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505,900 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $74,350,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $30,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,277.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,406.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,277.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,760. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

