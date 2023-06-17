Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.52.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

