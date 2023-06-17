Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,788,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,383,000 after buying an additional 74,181 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,332,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,825,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.