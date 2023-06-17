Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,821 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.29. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

