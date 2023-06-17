Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,961 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 943.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,339,000 after buying an additional 421,598 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 243,581 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology stock opened at $330.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $368.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.