Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,148 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

