Equitable Trust Co. Sells 274 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.36 and its 200 day moving average is $173.56.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

