Equitable Trust Co. Sells 700 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of LOW opened at $217.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

