Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.82 EPS.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS.
LGI Homes Price Performance
LGI Homes stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09. LGI Homes has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
