Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS.

LGI Homes Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LGIH. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LGI Homes stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09. LGI Homes has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.