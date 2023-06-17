Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cummins Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $4.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $235.89 on Friday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $30,815,520,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

