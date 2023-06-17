Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.5 %

WTRG stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.