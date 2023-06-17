Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,540,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 11,950,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $94.60 on Friday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.90.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Etsy

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock worth $10,979,929. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

