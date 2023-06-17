Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,883 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $113,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

