EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 740,600 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 856,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
EVERTEC Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,241.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,241.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,041 shares of company stock worth $2,435,672. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 897.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 274.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
