EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 740,600 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 856,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,241.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,241.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,041 shares of company stock worth $2,435,672. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 897.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 274.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

