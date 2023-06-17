Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,835.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.39. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $95.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

