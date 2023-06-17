Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

