Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 227.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,361,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333,828 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $116,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exelon by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,672 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

