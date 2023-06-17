Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Athena Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $105.18 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $425.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

