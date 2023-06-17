Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Athena Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
XOM opened at $105.18 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $425.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
