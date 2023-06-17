Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.36. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

