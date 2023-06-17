Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.20

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $13.31. Farmers National Banc shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 437,050 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $497.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.63 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 26.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,467.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,121.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,467.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $586,750 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.