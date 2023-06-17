Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $56.92 and last traded at $56.63, with a volume of 1079349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.24.

FAST has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Fastenal Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

