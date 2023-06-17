Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.44. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 862,258 shares.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. engages in providing housing finance system solutions. It operates through the Single-Family and Multifamily segments. The Single-Family segment engages in purchase, securitization, and guarantee of single-family loans and management of single-family mortgage credit risk.

