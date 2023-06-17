Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.44. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,080,216 shares trading hands.
Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
