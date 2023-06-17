Financial Comparison: Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY)

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) and Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eastside Distilling and Thai Beverage Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Thai Beverage Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.33 million 0.22 -$16.27 million ($18.50) -0.20 Thai Beverage Public N/A N/A N/A $87.16 0.49

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Thai Beverage Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Thai Beverage Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thai Beverage Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Thai Beverage Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -117.89% -395.21% -61.21% Thai Beverage Public N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Thai Beverage Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thai Beverage Public beats Eastside Distilling on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling

(Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers canning and printing services to the craft beer, cider, and kombucha beverage industries; and digital can printing and co-packing services. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Thai Beverage Public

(Get Rating)

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, fruit flavored drinks, and soft drinks; carbonated soft drinks, tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars. The company also provides chilled and frozen food products; and fertilizers, feeds, bricks, and oak barrels. In addition, it is involved in the trading of molasses; provision of transportation and distribution, logistics, advertising and marketing, consultancy, asset and brands management, public cold storage, and human resources and organization development services; operation of restaurants, bakeries, and social enterprise; and production and distribution of biogas. Further, the company engages in the trading of bottles and supplies; wholesale and distribution of beverages; and production of metal and plastic packaging businesses. Additionally, it engages in asset management activities; trademark holding and production of beer concentrates; e-commerce business; offers marketing management consulting and data analytics solutions; development, rental, and investment in properties; mechanical equipment manufacturing; warehousing business; trading of chemical and packaging materials; manufacture of equipment used in food manufacturing; and installation and maintenance of machinery system and equipment. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.