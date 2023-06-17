Financial Review: Wilson Bank (WBHC) & Its Peers

Wilson Bank (OTCMKTS:WBHC – Get Rating) is one of 157 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Wilson Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wilson Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wilson Bank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilson Bank N/A N/A N/A Wilson Bank Competitors 24.20% 10.63% 0.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wilson Bank and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wilson Bank N/A N/A 13.99 Wilson Bank Competitors $5.88 billion $640.52 million 446.69

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wilson Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wilson Bank. Wilson Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

44.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wilson Bank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilson Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilson Bank Competitors 988 3001 2817 26 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 46.17%. Given Wilson Bank’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wilson Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Wilson Bank peers beat Wilson Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Wilson Bank

(Get Rating)

Wilson Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Wilson Bank and Trust that provides a range of banking services to individuals, professionals, and small businesses in Tennessee. It offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; home, home equity, home mortgage, land, construction, bridge, vehicle, personal, and business loans; credit and debit cards; and custodial and trust services. The company also provides asset allocation and management; portfolio management; and estate, financial, retirement, education, and business planning services, as well as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. In addition, it offers personal and business insurance products; e-statement, mobile deposit, sweep, and payroll services; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Wilson Bank Holding Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilson Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilson Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.