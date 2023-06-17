First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

FNLC stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.51. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 1,958 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $49,106.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 3,988 shares of company stock valued at $97,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 35.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.