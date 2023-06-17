First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.52

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.52 and traded as high as $30.08. First Capital shares last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 19,599 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Capital in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 99.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in First Capital during the first quarter worth about $291,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Capital by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

See Also

