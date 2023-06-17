First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.33

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.33 and traded as low as $14.29. First Internet Bancorp shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 127,777 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $130.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Insider Activity at First Internet Bancorp

In related news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,711. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $242,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $185,160 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

