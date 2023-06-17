First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Trading Down 0.5%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNLIF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

First National Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

